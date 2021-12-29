Việt Nam completes role of UNSC non-permanent member for 2021-22

VIETNAM, December 29 -

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang (standing) at the ministry's meeting held on Tuesday to review Việt Nam's two-year tenure as a member of the UN Security Council. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has excellently completed its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-21 tenure, achieving all set goals for the tenure amidst complicated and unpredictable socio-economic, political, and security developments as well as unprecedented challenges.

This was heard at a meeting on Tuesday reviewing the country's performance during the tenure.

The meeting was the last held by the inter-sectoral working group on Việt Nam’s work as a UNSC non-permanent member, under the chair of its head, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang.

During the period, the council held some 840 ambassador-level meetings and approved more than 240 documents on 60 different agenda items. Việt Nam served as President of the Security Council twice, in January 2020 and April 2021.

Việt Nam’s proposals approved by the Security Council consisted of two resolutions on reappointing the prosecutor and reviewing the two-year operation of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals and on the protection of essential infrastructure; three President's statements on respecting the UN Charter, strengthening the relationship between the UN and regional organisations in promoting trust-building and resolving the consequences of mines; one press statement on the terrorist attack in Indonesia; and the Hà Nội declaration on women, peace and security.

Events and documents chaired by Việt Nam received the active response and participation of other members.

Speaking at the event, Giang attributed Việt Nam’s successful tenure to the participation of the whole political system under the close direction of the Party and State; the consistency in principles and flexibility in strategy; and sound coordination among concerned ministries and sectors, along with thorough and early preparations.

He also highlighted the Vietnamese people’s support and consensus as well as international friends’ trust and assistance for Việt Nam during the period.

The official asked the working group to draw lessons from such experiences, and make policy recommendations to boost external relations works, including multilateral diplomacy, in realising the nation's development goals set out at the 13th National Party Congress. — VNS