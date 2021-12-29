Baker-Polito Administration Announces COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Available to Municipalities, Other Entities Direct from Manufacturers 

Boston — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced contracts with COVID-19 at-home test manufacturers that will allow municipalities and eligible entities to begin the process of placing orders for rapid test kits that utilize the state-negotiated prices. These contracts build on an announcement earlier this month that the Administration secured 2.1 million iHealth Labs over-the-counter at-home rapid antigen tests that were delivered to 102 cities and towns in Massachusetts with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level, according to US Census data. These kits were delivered to those communities free of charge, as part of a focus on increasing access for individuals and families who are facing financial hardship.

The contracts signed today are another tool to support eligible organizations and entities’ access to COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen test kits, which are an important tool to mitigate transmission of COVID-19. As of this week, three manufacturers have been awarded these contracts; Ellume Limited, iHealth and Intrivo, and tests ordered through these contracts will have state-negotiated prices ranging from $5-$26 per test. Additional manufacturers are expected to be awarded contracts in the coming weeks as the rolling contracting period continues through March 2022.

While the Administration has assurances from each manufacturer that there is significant supply, given the high demand across the country, and the level of interest from a wide range of organizations and entities in purchasing these test kits, municipalities and eligible entities should review their options and take steps toward making orders should they be interested in purchasing these products. In its communication today to municipal and other buyers, the Operational Services Division (OSD) also outlined other options available for purchasing rapid test kits, including purchasing them through previous statewide contracts with distributors.

Municipalities are eligible to utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase these test kits.

For more details on the contracts, please visit here.

Who is eligible to order:

Cities, towns, districts, counties, and other political subdivisions

Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches, including all departments and elected offices therein

Independent public authorities, commissions, and quasi-public agencies

Local public libraries, public school districts, private schools, charter schools, and early childhood centers

Public hospitals owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Public and private institutions of higher education

Public purchasing cooperatives

Non-profits in either of the below categories, if they are registered with OSD as listed here Non-profit human and social service providers under contract with the Commonwealth; and Other non-profit organizations receiving public funding from state, federal, or local governments in the form of appropriated funds, grants, or contracts.

Other states and territories with no prior approval by the State Purchasing Agent

Other entities when designated in writing by the State Purchasing Agent (individual cities and towns or school districts in other states where the entire state is not authorized to purchase)

As demand for these test kits remains high across the country, these contracts are another tool for Commonwealth residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. There are multiple testing resources in the Commonwealth available to residents, municipalities, educational institutions, and other entities. For detailed information on testing, visit www.mass.gov/gettested.

Massachusetts performs more COVID tests than almost any other state in the country thanks to the hundreds of existing testing locations across the Commonwealth, including 38 free state sponsored Stop the Spread testing sites. Residents can also access COVID-19 at-home test kits at local pharmacies or online via retailers such as Amazon.

COVID-19 rapid tests are one of many risk-reduction measures, along with vaccination, that can protect individuals by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19.

###