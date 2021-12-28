STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY ON HOSPITAL GROUPS' 'PHILHEALTH HOLIDAY' MOVE

This is a serious matter. The situation merits an emergency meeting of the PhilHealth board and all members that are cabinet secretaries. Not just representatives should attend.

It is sad that some hospitals have to resort to this. Nakakadismaya dahil makailang beses na natin ni-raise sa Senate committee hearings ang isyu with PhilHealth and hanggang ngayon wala pa ring malinaw na solusyon sa problema.

A 'PhilHealth holiday' is a major cause of concern. Tama ba yung pasyente muna ang mag-aabono ng pang-ospital, tapos bahala na rin silang maghabol sa Philhealth?

'Di pa tapos ang Covid at kailangan natin paghandaan din ang possible surge ng variants. PhilHealth and the DOH should get their act together to prevent more hospitals from disengaging. Ayaw din natin mangyari na magkapatong-patong ang arrears ng Philhealth at gigising na lang tayo at mabubulaga.

Anong silbi ng health insurance kung hindi mo magamit? In the end, di naman PhilHealth o mga ospital ang kawawa, kundi ang taumbayan.