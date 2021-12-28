Submit Release
Carper Statement on the Passing of Former Majority Leader Harry Reid

DELAWARE, December 28 - U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today issued the following statement after learning of the passing of former Majority Leader Harry Reid at the age of 82:

“Martha and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Harry Reid. Harry and I were in the same freshman class in the House, and we became friends who would often see each other in the House gym. Throughout the many years we served together in Congress, I was always struck not only by Harry’s storied leadership tenure and commitment to the common good, but by his profound devotion to his family: his wife of 62 years, Landra, and their five children.

“My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and our entire nation, to which he dedicated his life and career. Harry’s legacy will live on in his home state of Nevada and across the country with the countless people whose lives have been made better by his public service.”

