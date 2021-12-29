AB52 in Asm: Representative Considine added as a coauthor - 2021-12-29
WISCONSIN, December 29 - An Act to amend 13.92 (1) (a) 5., 13.94 (1) (c), 35.84 (intro.) and (figure) column E (title), 84.02 (5) (b) and 84.02 (5) (c); and to create 35.84 (figure) column F of the statutes; Relating to: the distribution of the Wisconsin Blue Book and highway maps. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|12/29/2021 Asm.
|Representative Considine added as a coauthor
