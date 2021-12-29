Brian Harris Berg spreads Word that NYC’s amateur astronomers can now check out telescopes at Brooklyn Public Library

Peer into wonders and beauty of stars, planets, and more by checking out a telescope from Brooklyn Public Library thanks to Brian Harris Berg and the Amateur Astronomers Association.

Going into space is becoming more & more affordable, though viewing the cosmos is free for Brooklyn amateur astronomers with a library card & a sense of wonder.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amateur Astronomers Association of New York President, Brian Harris Berg is excited to announce that any member of the public may now access a telescope. Anyone interested must simply visit the Brooklyn Public Library at Grand Army Plaza and follow their procedure for checking out a telescope. Five telescopes will be made available at once.

The recipients will not only learn how to use a telescope but also what to look for with their telescope. Berg and his fellow volunteers will also educate the newcomers on what to look for, what to look at, and what to avoid, such as the sun.

Brian Harris Berg says, “This is for people who maybe never owned a telescope and don’t know how to use it". “Without a doubt, a new space age is among us," according to Berg. “More and more people are taking this up, more people are staying home, more people have left the cities.” According to Berg, areas with less light and more rural communities offer “darker” skies where stargazers can view what's above them at night.

Getting a glimpse of the stars, planets, and space activity is an exciting and educational look at where we're going as a species and what we're made of.



About Brian Harris Berg

Originally from New York, Brian Harris Berg has worked as an attorney and author as well as a financial adviser, business executive, and film producer. He grew up in New York and went to Hofstra University School of Law after graduating from high school.



He serves as President of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York, which is dedicated to the promotion of astronomy in the community. In addition, he contributes a monthly essay to Eyepiece, the online magazine of the Astronomy Association. He also shares his love of learning and truth-seeking with his students at the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), where he teaches a course on Business Law.






