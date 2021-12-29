Michael Molfetta of Molfetta Law Celebrates 30 Years in the Legal Industry

Michael Molfetta of Molfetta Law has reached a pivotal moment in his career: 30 years of experience representing clients.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced attorney Michael Molfetta is now celebrating his 30th anniversary working in the legal industry. As the founder of Molfetta Law, Michael is well-known as a renowned litigation attorney. He’s had a long and illustrious career and looks forward to continuing his work for many years to come.

With 30 years of civil litigation and criminal law experience, Molfetta has represented high-profile clients in the area of 300 jury trials in both state and federal court. A few of his areas of expertise include consumer protection, timeshare exits, white-collar crimes, drug-related offenses, murder and manslaughter, and sex offenses. Together with his team at Molfetta Law, Michael Molfetta serves his clients at the highest possible level, regardless of whether they face a criminal charge or need a consumer protection attorney.

“I’m passionate about what I do, and I’m dedicated to zealously representing all my clients,” said Molfetta.

He earned his education at Occidental College, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in political science and philosophy in 1986. He graduated with his JD from Southwestern Law School four years later before working as a prosecutor at the Orange County DA office. There, he was named Prosecutor of the Year in 1994.

After Molfetta’s time in Orange County, he did a brief stint in civil litigation before launching his criminal defense practice in 1997. Michael Molfetta continues to collect accolades within the legal industry, having been named Litigator of the Year by The American Institute of Trial Lawyers in 2021. This is far from being the only recognition he has earned for his work. He also won the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and earned the title Lawyer of Distinction in 2020 and 2021.

People are paying attention to the quality work he performs on behalf of his clients regarding criminal defense. His reputation has landed him a legal correspondent role on major networks, including ABC World News, NBC, CBS, and Fox News. Molfetta has also had a few other appearances on major programs such as Larry King Live, Dateline, and 20/20. Finding his work and input into the legal field is relatively easy.

Those seeking a skilled litigation attorney will want to reach out to Michael Molfetta to take advantage of his 30 years of experience in the legal industry. He can help you to make the most of your legal battle and support you to the best of his ability along the way.

###

About Michael Molfetta

Michael Molfetta has a long history of legal successes as the founder of Molfetta Law. He specializes in civil and criminal litigation and has tried close to 300 jury cases throughout his 30-year career. In addition to his legal work, he is also a founding partner at CRM Sports Advisors and the CEO of Invictus Sports Management. Both projects are inspired by his background as a college football player and international rugby player.