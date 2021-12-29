Agricultural Films Market Recent Trends, High Demand, Types, Applications, Future Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Emergen Research

Agricultural Films Market Size – USD 9.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing use of Biodegradable polymer films

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Agricultural Films Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Agricultural Films Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Agricultural Films Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Agricultural Films Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Agricultural Films Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global Agricultural Films Market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.96 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing need for optimum agricultural productivity. The growing requirement for high-quality crops coupled with the rising disposable income of the consumers is forecasted to drive the growth of the industry over the forecast period. The ability of agricultural films to enhance crop quality by reducing soil erosion and preventing the growth of weeds will surely drive the sales of the product. There is a growing usage of the Nano greenhouses across the world to increase the agricultural output and protect the crop from the adverse climatic condition, which is a contributing factor to the industry’s growth.

Competitive Landscape

BASF SE,

The RKW Group,

Berry Global Inc.,

AB Rani Plast Oy,

Kuraray Co. Ltd.,

RPC Group PLC,

Trioplast Industrier AB,

Coveris,

Novamont S.P.A and

Britton Group Limited, among others.

Key Highlights of Report

• In Jan 2017, AEP Industries Inc., a North American key manufacturer of flexible plastic packaging films, was acquired by Berry Global Inc., a key manufacturer of agricultural films, in order to remain competitive in the growing industry and to expand its product portfolio in the agricultural sector.

• Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) held the largest market share of 35.4% in 2019. The increasing population of the developing economies, coupled with the growing demand for food, has resulted in the high demand for the Linear Low-density Polyethylene in the APAC region.

• The mulch film segment dominated the market with a share of 49.2% in 2019 due to its ability to maintain the temperature and water retention of the soil and restrain the growth of weeds.

• The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Agricultural Films Market in 2019 due to the growing initiatives of the government in R&D for the development of more advanced and protected agricultural practices. Strict regulations of the government over the usage of polythene and plastic are resulting in the growing adoption of biodegradable polymer films in the region.

Regional Landscape

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Agricultural Films industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

• What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Agricultural Films Market across different regions?

• Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Agricultural Films industry worldwide?

• Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Agricultural Films Market with their winning strategies?

• Which Agricultural Films industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

• What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

• What are the future opportunities in the Agricultural Films Market ?

