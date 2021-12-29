DA Creative Studio invests in new talent with the launch of DAcademy
The disruptive brand agency looks to nurture creative talent in Hull and London with the launch of it's new apprentice training arm, DAcademy.HULL, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The disruptive brand agency looks to nurture creative talent in Hull and London with the launch of it's new apprentice training arm, DAcademy.
DA Creative Studio has enjoyed continuous growth over the last 12 months, with a number of new hires and a recent expansion into London. The disruptive brand agency has signalled it's commitment to new talent with the launch of DAcademy, a new in-house training and apprenticeship arm which aims to onboard and train 6 young people over it's first 12 months. Trainees will be based in the agency's Yorkshire studio, which recently added a large indoor garden space as a relaxing environment for new recruits to work collaboratively.
Calvin Innes, Creative Director at DA says, "Training and developing young talent has always been at the heart of the agency. We've never been interested in looking at degrees and qualification when searching for talented creatives, it's about passion, drive and imagination. We can teach technical skills, but that natural creativity and inquisitiveness is something you're born with."
DAcademy, which will be led by Coby Taylor and Mike Kemp, is expected to create additional opportunities at the agency's new London base within 12 months and has plans to expand to a third location in the second half of 2022, with the agency currently looking at Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh as possible locations.
