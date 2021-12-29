Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,675 in the last 365 days.

State submits Volkswagen Settlement Phase 2 Plan to Trustee

Raleigh

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has submitted the Volkswagen Mitigation Plan for Phase 2 of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker.  The plan details how North Carolina will invest the remaining $68 million on projects to significantly reduce NOx emissions and improve air quality.

Based on the success of Phase 1 and public feedback on the Phase 2 draft plan, the Phase 2 plan includes:

  • 40% (approx. $27.2 million) for school bus replacements,
  • 20% (approx. $13.6 million) for transit bus replacements, and
  • 20% (approx. $13.6 million) for heavy duty equipment replacement.

In Phase 2, DEQ will prioritize electric vehicle replacement projects to maximize emission reductions and public health benefits.  DEQ will allocate the maximum amount allowed (approximately $10.2 million) to the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure program to increase the state’s charging capacity.

The Phase 1 VW Settlement awards resulted in 172 vehicle replacements (including 111 school buses), 27 DC Fast Charge stations and 78 Level 2 charging stations. The awarded projects will result in a total annual NOx reduction of more than 27.3 tons. Phase 1 disbursed 33% of the state’s $92 million share of the settlement funding.

Once the Phase 2 plan is accepted by the trustee of the Volkswagen Mitigation Fund, the Division of Air Quality will release the request for proposals for each program category. Specific information on the timeline and applications will be available online here.  If you would like to receive email updates about this topic, please send an email with the word Subscribe in the subject line to daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov.

This press release is related to:

You just read:

State submits Volkswagen Settlement Phase 2 Plan to Trustee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.