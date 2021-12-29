Energy Efficient Glass Market Insights, Overview, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

Energy Efficient Glass Market Size – USD 26.25 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends –Rising demand for smart glass

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Energy Efficient Glass Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Energy Efficient Glass Market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Energy Efficient Glass Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Energy Efficient Glass Market will be like in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

Nippon Sheet Glass,

Kaphs SA,

Sisecam Group,

Saint-Gobain,

Vitro Architectural Glasses,

AGC,

Metro Performance Glass,

Schott AG,

Morley Glass & Glazing, and

Guardian, among others.

Key Highlights of Report

In May 2019, Nippon Sheet Glass made an announcement about the signing of an agreement by its subsidiary with Ubiquitous Energy, a firm involved in transparent solar technology. The partnership intends to develop, produce, and integrate ClearView Power™ technology of Ubiquitous Energy into architectural window glass to generate solar power for buildings.

The major benefits of hard coated energy efficient glass are durability and can be used in single glazing without losing the coating.

Double glazing finds widespread usage in insulation. A lesser amount of energy is consumed during heating or cooling a space installed with double glazed windows leading to cost-saving in energy bills.

In the automotive industry, energy efficient glasses find application in windshield and windows. The use of these glasses in the automotive provides a robust heat loss barrier and maintains the vehicle's optimal temperature, causing less usage of in-vehicle air conditioning.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027 owing to a growth in the construction activities of residential and commercial buildings and a rise in the level of disposable income.

A lot about, the past and latest trends gaining momentum and shaping the future of the Energy Efficient Glass Market is discussed. Assessment of major vendors incorporating state-of-the-art technology further enlightens business owners about the new means, medium and channels to enhance their product portfolio stay competitive in the Energy Efficient Glass Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. For more granularity, the researchers behind the study take a closer look at the key driving forces, restraints, and opportunities responsible for determining the future of Energy Efficient Glass Market for the forecast period 20 20 - 2027.

Regional Landscape

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

Coating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft Coat

Hard Coat

Glazing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Solar Panels

Others

