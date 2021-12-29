SMS Firewall Market Size Projected Reach USD 13.15 Billion at CAGR of 10.36%, by 2028

Reports And Data

SMS Firewall Market Size – USD 1.73 Billion in 2019, CAGR of 10.36% between 2020 and 2028, Growing security and privacy concerns across the world.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The major factors driving the growth of this market are the rising demand for cloud-based systems and rising security and privacy concerns

The SMS Firewall Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2018 to USD 13.15 Billionby 2028, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2028. Rise in the deployment of SMS Firewall system through a large demand for virtual appliances or technologies in the field of networking, application delivery, and security products. Rising demand for cloud based systems is also expected to boost the SMS Firewall Systems market over the forecast period.

Other factors responsible for the growth of the market are raising security and privacy concerns, rising hub on preventing revenue loss due to grey routes, strict government rules and regulations, and increased deployment of Application to Person (A2P) messaging.

Focus of Operator on Return on Investment, lack of awareness and expertise, and the exposure in the prevailing signaling systems act as a restraint for the market.

This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the SMS Firewall market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2028.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The SMS Firewall Market is forecasted to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2018 to USD 13.15 Billionby 2028, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. Increasing deployment of SMS Firewall system through a large demand for virtual appliances or technologies in the field of networking, application delivery, and security products. Rising demand for cloud based systems is also expected to boost the SMS Firewall Systems market over the forecast period.

• The A2P messaging segment is forecasted to have a larger market share with revenue of USD 3.1 Billion, at a CAGR of 31.21% from 2019 to 2026. Order for A2P messaging is rising across all industries, including, banking, finance, healthcare, travel, and retail. Common usage includes sending alerts, notifications, and marketing messages, such as banking updates, flight alerts, One Time Password (OTP) verifications, and promotional messages. This is forecasted to boost the growth of the global SMS firewall market.

• The cloud messaging platform is estimated to grow at a higher rate in the SMS firewall market during the forecast period. SMS aggregators and Mobile Network Operators (MN0s) are adopting cloud messaging platforms for the implementation of SMS firewall solutions.

• APAC is forecasted to have the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 41% from 2019 to 2026. The vital reason attributed to the growth in market is MNOs and telecom operators in APAC are extensively implementing SMS firewall solutions to protect mobile networks from SMS spam traffic.

• Japan, India, China and Australia are emerging regions in APAC for the SMS firewall market. Because of the large mobile subscriber base, organizations APAC region are becoming more competitive and are focusing on offering better and customized security services in the text messaging segment. The vital factors that are driving the adoption of SMS firewall solutions in the APAC region include the

• Growing use of A2P messages across various industries, such as banking, finance, e-commerce, and retail, and the growing application of government regulations on the text messaging segment.

• Major players in the market are Openmind Networks (Ireland), Tango Telecom (Ireland), SAP (Germany), Tata Communications (India), BICS (Belgium), AMD Telecom S.A. (Greece), Anam Technologies (Ireland), Cellusys (Ireland), Mahindra ComViva (India), Route Mobile Limited (India), Infobip (UK), Mobileum (US), Omobio (Sri Lanka), NetNumber (US), Cloudmark (US), Global Wavenet (Australia), TeleOSSco Software Private Limited (India), Defne (Turkey), HAUD (Malta), Monty Mobile (Lebanon), and NewNet Communication Technologies (US).

Market Segmentation:

Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By SMS Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• A2P Messaging

• P2A Messaging

Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By SMS Traffic (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• SMS Exchange

• International Exchange

• Others

Global SMS Firewall Systems Market, By Messaging Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Cloud

• Traditional

Regional Analysis:

The regional bifurcation of the SMS Firewall market report is a comprehensive segment that covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics and offers critical insights on import/export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, revenue share, market size, market share, industry analysis, production and consumption patterns, and the current and emerging trends of each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to confer a better understanding of the market.

The prominent geographical regions of the market include:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

