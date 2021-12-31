Submit Release
YADA SEARCH ENGINE BECOMES NUMBER ONE OVER GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE

YADA

GAMES, YADA TICK TAC TOE, AND EVERY MAN SELECTS HIS OWN COUNTRY IS TO BE ADDED INTO YADA SEARCH ENGINE

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YADA CORPORATION developer of YADA DOOR 4.0 SOS [Small Operating System] designer of YADA SEARCH ENGINE is putting a whipping on GOOGLE SEARCH ENGINE by adding new interactive applications of coding with algorithms. Just as Dallas recently whipped Washington 46-14, YADA is whipping Google in the same manner. YADA is now the new number one social media company out developing GOOGLE and META/FACEBOOK in interactive applications for your personal and small business needs. Say Rayford Roberson CEO/Founder.

GAMES, with unique products, are now added to the search but also adding our own version of TICK TAC TOE to compete head-to-head with TIK TOK. Our most amazing integration is [EVERY MAN HIS OWN COUNTRY].

Whatever country the user is born in or from, the end-user can select the country of their choice. Users can see an outlined image, i.e. of THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, MEXICO, or any of the other 287 countries around the world before searching.

See our free demo.

WWW.YADACORP.TV

