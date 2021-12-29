Lateral Flow Assays Market Propels Growth at a CAGR of 4.70% by 2030 | Technology Trends, Demands, Research Analysis

Rise in usage of home based lateral flow assay kit, and growing demand for point-of-care testing drive the growth of the global lateral flow assays market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lateral Flow Assays Market by Technique (Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, and Multiplex Detection Assays), Product (Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers), Application (Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing and Drug Development & Quality Testing), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global lateral flow assays market was estimated at $8.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $13.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2823

High prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, rise in usage of home based lateral flow assay kit, and growing demand for point-of-care testing drive the growth of the global lateral flow assays market. On the other hand, lower accuracy of lateral flow assay tests and limited reimbursements for lateral flow assay products impede the growth to some extent. However, evolving applications of lateral flow assays are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Key market players-

Becton

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics)

Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories (Alere Inc.)

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Inc.)

Hologic, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Biomerieux SA

Key Findings Of The Study:

On the basis of technique, the sandwich assays segment held the largest share in the global lateral flow assay market in 2020.

On the basis of product, the lateral flow readers segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.80 % during the forecast period.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

Get upto 25% Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2823

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Lateral Flow Assays Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Lateral Flow Assays Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Lateral Flow Assays Market report?

Q5. Does the Lateral Flow Assays Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Lateral Flow Assays Market?

Q7. Does the Lateral Flow Assays Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Lateral Flow Assays Market report?

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 25% Discount):

Dermocosmetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Companion Animal Health Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.