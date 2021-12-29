Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap - Offshore Wind Workforce Stakeholder Discussion - Industry Associations and Employers

MAINE, January 5 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: January 5, 2022

Start Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Please register using the link provided.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a virtual discussion from 2:00 - 4:30 pm on Maine offshore wind workforce opportunities with industry associations and employers in Maine. The discussion will be led by BW Research Partners, consultants assisting the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap working groups.

In this session, BW Research seeks to engage industry associations and employers around their perceptions of workforce opportunities, obstacles, and solutions that ensure a trained workforce is available as needed. Employers and Industry associations will also provide valuable perspective on the sector's competitive advantages and gaps. The conversation will include specific discussion around opportunities to benefit fishing communities. The primary exercises will be:

Identification of offshore wind workforce challenges and opportunities, including opportunities for mariners. Deep dive into sources of workforce challenges

Similar sessions will be held with organized labor and with education & training providers.

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379