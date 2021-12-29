Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap: Offshore Wind Workforce Stakeholder Discussion - Education and Training Providers

MAINE, January 5 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: January 5, 2022

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Please register using the link provided.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a virtual discussion from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm on Maine offshore wind workforce opportunities with education and training providers in Maine. The discussion will be led by BW Research Partners, consultants assisting the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap working groups.

In this session, BW Research will work with education and training providers to better understand regional institution's planning for OSW occupations and identify opportunities for collaboration, tailoring of existing programs or necessary additional investment for expansion or creation of new programs. The primary exercises will be:

Identification of strengths and weaknesses of offshore wind-relevant education and training Identification of common training challenge themes Prioritizing activities to address challenges

Similar sessions will be held with organized labor and with industry associations & employers.

