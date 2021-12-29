Submit Release
News Search

There were 499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,837 in the last 365 days.

Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap: Offshore Wind Workforce Stakeholder Discussion - Education and Training Providers

MAINE, January 5 - Governor's Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: January 5, 2022

Start Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Please register using the link provided.

Meeting description/purpose:

This is a virtual discussion from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm on Maine offshore wind workforce opportunities with education and training providers in Maine. The discussion will be led by BW Research Partners, consultants assisting the Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap working groups.

In this session, BW Research will work with education and training providers to better understand regional institution's planning for OSW occupations and identify opportunities for collaboration, tailoring of existing programs or necessary additional investment for expansion or creation of new programs. The primary exercises will be:

  1. Identification of strengths and weaknesses of offshore wind-relevant education and training
  2. Identification of common training challenge themes
  3. Prioritizing activities to address challenges

Similar sessions will be held with organized labor and with industry associations & employers.

Please register

Related documents (if any): Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379

You just read:

Maine Offshore Wind Roadmap: Offshore Wind Workforce Stakeholder Discussion - Education and Training Providers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.