Novel Vaccine Delivery Systems Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will reach $14,437 Million by 2030

Rise in government support, development of novel vaccines, and growth in immunization programs & their increasing coverage drive the growth of the market

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Novel Vaccine Delivery Systems Market by Delivery Mode (Intradermal, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, and Other), Device (Syringe, Needle-Free Injection System, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."

Global Novel Vaccine Delivery System Market was accounted for $5.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in government support and investment, development of novel vaccines, and growth in immunization programs & their increasing coverage drive the growth of the global novel vaccine delivery systems market. However, high cost and unaffordability of safety syringes and alternative modes of drug delivery hinder the market growth. On the contrary, FDA approval to Covid-19 vaccine and increase in need for safety syringes in emerging economies would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The global novel vaccine delivery system market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Altaris Capital Partners, LLC (Kindeva Drug Delivery), Gerresheimer AG, Carl Zeiss Foundation (Schott AG), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Bioject Medical Technologies), Gurnet Point Capital (Corium International Inc.), Retractable Technologies, Inc., PharmaJet, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and VAXXAS Pty Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on delivery mode, the intramuscular segment held largest share in the global novel vaccine delivery systems market in 2020.

On the basis of device, the syringes segment held the largest novel vaccine delivery systems market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

