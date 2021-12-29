Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,815 in the last 365 days.

New App Bridlewayz Launches

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the launch of the new Equestrian Social App ‘Bridlewayzhttps://www.bridlewayz.com/ which has now launched on App Store and Google Play.

The app has been created to help bring the equestrian community together through an Interactive Bridleway Map, which shows all Bridleways across the UK, as well as local facilities and services.

The main feature of the app is the interactive map function. Here, equestrians can view all the bridleways across the UK, plot routes, and share them with friends and locals. Unlocking a whole world of new hacking options and allowing riders to connect and discover new rides together. The app also allows you to rate routes, upload pictures and comment on your experience for others to see.

As well as hacking routes, local Equestrian Centres and livery yards can place themselves on the map with their service offerings. These include everything from arena and cross country hire, to dentists, saddlers, instructors and more! No more searching Facebook for recommendations, all your local services will be available at your fingertips, complete with reviews from previous customers.

Products and goods can also be exchanged on the app. If you are searching for a second hand saddle, rug, or even a horse trailer, search this within your Bridlewayz app and you will find all the options local to you.

Founder Belinda Palmer came up with the idea when moving to a new area and struggling to find suitable riding routes and local connections,

“My aim for this app is to provide a valuable service for all the UK horse lovers. Connecting local equestrians, uncovering new routes, and sharing all the events and offerings going on in your local area. It’s all about community. The “Bridlewayz” social feed will become the icing on the cake. Users can post their photos, experiences, events and general chat for exposure to other equestrians in their area. Other users will be shown with their location, so you can connect through the app and meet up for rides!”

Andrea Sexton
Admire PR Limited
+44 7887 997922
andrea@admire-pr.com

You just read:

New App Bridlewayz Launches

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.