New App Bridlewayz Launches
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the launch of the new Equestrian Social App ‘Bridlewayz’ https://www.bridlewayz.com/ which has now launched on App Store and Google Play.
The app has been created to help bring the equestrian community together through an Interactive Bridleway Map, which shows all Bridleways across the UK, as well as local facilities and services.
The main feature of the app is the interactive map function. Here, equestrians can view all the bridleways across the UK, plot routes, and share them with friends and locals. Unlocking a whole world of new hacking options and allowing riders to connect and discover new rides together. The app also allows you to rate routes, upload pictures and comment on your experience for others to see.
As well as hacking routes, local Equestrian Centres and livery yards can place themselves on the map with their service offerings. These include everything from arena and cross country hire, to dentists, saddlers, instructors and more! No more searching Facebook for recommendations, all your local services will be available at your fingertips, complete with reviews from previous customers.
Products and goods can also be exchanged on the app. If you are searching for a second hand saddle, rug, or even a horse trailer, search this within your Bridlewayz app and you will find all the options local to you.
Founder Belinda Palmer came up with the idea when moving to a new area and struggling to find suitable riding routes and local connections,
“My aim for this app is to provide a valuable service for all the UK horse lovers. Connecting local equestrians, uncovering new routes, and sharing all the events and offerings going on in your local area. It’s all about community. The “Bridlewayz” social feed will become the icing on the cake. Users can post their photos, experiences, events and general chat for exposure to other equestrians in their area. Other users will be shown with their location, so you can connect through the app and meet up for rides!”
Andrea Sexton
