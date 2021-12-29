Veterinary Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Veterinary Software Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Veterinary Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global veterinary software market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Veterinary software is primarily used by veterinarians for structuring everyday operations and completing back-office functions. It aids in managing patient information, improving communication and client relationships, planning and scheduling treatments, etc. This software also assists in increasing the efficiency of the veterinary team, following sustainable practices by minimizing the use of paper, simplifying the process, collecting data and creating reports, etc. At present, advanced veterinary software finds extensive applications in veterinary hospitals, while more basic versions are employed in smaller clinics.

Market Trends:

The growing adoption of pets, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and the rising demand for animal health diagnostics are driving the veterinary software market. This software maintains drug databases, saves time, and improves productivity. Furthermore, the elevating adoption of technologically advanced software, including cloud-based practice management systems that provide solutions in one platform for all processes, is catalyzing the market growth. This advanced software is cost-efficient and helps in monitoring business profitability and accessing data from a portable device. Various other factors, including escalating demand for animal-derived food products and the surging number of veterinary practitioners, are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Animal Intelligence Software Inc.

• ClienTrax

• Covetrus Inc.

• Esaote SpA

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Hippo Manager Software Inc.

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Onward Computer Systems

• Patterson Companies Inc.

• Timeless Veterinary Systems Inc.

• Vetter Software Inc.

• VIA Information Systems

Veterinary Software Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, delivery mode, practice type and end use.

Breakup by Product:

• Practice Management Software

• Imaging Software

• Others

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud/Web-Based

Breakup by Practice Type:

• Small Animals

• Mixed Animals

• Equine

• Food-producing Animals

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Reference Laboratories

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

