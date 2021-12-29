Submit Release
News Search

There were 551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,783 in the last 365 days.

DOA News Release: Mongoose Captured on Kaua`i

HONOLULU – A live mongoose was caught on Kaua`i this morning at Nawiliwili Harbor. Mongooses are not established on Kaua`i and efforts are ongoing to prevent it from becoming established on the island.

Yesterday morning, the Hawai`i Department of Transportation – Harbors Division, reported the sighting of a mongoose at the harbor to the Hawai`i Department of Agriculture (HDOA). HDOA staff teamed with the Hawai`i Department of Health – Vector Control Branch and set 15 traps at the harbor yesterday. A mongoose was found in one of the traps this morning and is currently being safeguarded by HDOA on Kaua`i. The traps will remain in the area and monitored until further notice.

There have been previous sightings of mongooses on Kaua`i and in 2016, a mongoose was trapped in the cargo area at Lihue Airport. In 2012, two mongooses were trapped in separate incidences – one at Nawiliwili Harbor and another near a resort in Lihue.

Mongooses are established on O`ahu, Maui, Moloka`i and Hawai`i Island and are a threat to native ground-nesting birds.

Any suspected invasive species should be reported to the state’s toll-free PEST HOTLINE at (808) 643-PEST (7378).

# # #

Attachments: Photo of the mongoose caught today

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

(808) 973-9560

[email protected]   http://hdoa.hawaii.gov

 

You just read:

DOA News Release: Mongoose Captured on Kaua`i

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.