PHILIPPINES, December 28 - Press Release December 28, 2021 Gordon vows to focus on pandemic recovery plan Re-electionist Senator Richard J. Gordon has vowed to continue focusing on helping the country recover from the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on his first 100 days once he gets a fresh electoral mandate on May 2022 elections. Gordon, who has always been at the forefront of disaster and emergencies, including pandemic, said the country need not wallow in despair after seeing more than two million Filipinos get stricken with COVID-19 since its outbreak last year. "Nilalabanan natin ang pandemic, katulad ng ginagawa ko sa [Philippine] Red Cross, 5,000,000 na ang na-test natin. Pinakamarami 'yan, at para sa ganun ay mababakunahan sila, at mabibigyan ng pagkain ang mga nahihirapang magtrabaho," he said in a recent senatorial forum. "Hindi legislation 'yan pero kailangang makalabas 'yan, pero kailangan din ay tinatawag natin ang mabuhay natin ang ating ekonomiya. We have to make ourselves attractive and by doing that kailangang bantayan natin ang lahat ng gagawin natin sa edukasyon," he added. Once touted as one of the rising tiger economies of Asia prior to the pandemic, the Philippines faltered in 2020 as its gross domestic product, the net value of goods and services produced by the country, fell by 9.6 percent, the worst hit since World War II. Its outstanding debt also ballooned to its biggest ever at almost PhP 12 trillion after numerous rounds of loans needed to help with its pandemic response. According to latest government figures, around 3.5 million Filipinos remain unemployed due to lack of economic opportunity caused by the pandemic. Gordon, who is seeking a second consecutive term in the Senate, said he will also push for the improvement of the country's lagging education system, providing the necessary tools and support for teachers and students alike. "We must have the best educational system. Aim high tayo. Gawin nating magaling para ang mga bata ay may pag-asa, dagdagan natin ang mga scholars para makagawa tayo ng mga doctor, engineer at scientist," he said. As chairman of the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon), Gordon opened numerous investigations tackling the misfeasance, malfeasance, and non-feasance of government agencies. Gordon recently recommended the filing of graft charges against LTO Chief Edgar Galvante and Exec. Dir. Romeo Vera Cruz for their failure to implement the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, a move that has led to the unabated murder of innocent lives, including motorcycle riders. He has also been investigating the alleged anomalous procurement deals the government entered with an upstart company, Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, directly linked to Mr. Duterte's friend and former economic adviser Michael Yang. In his Senate stint, Gordon chairs two other Senate committees, such as the Committees on Justice and Human Rights and on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises.