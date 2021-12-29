Everlast Gates Receives Top Recognition for All Gate Automation and Custom build in the 2021 "People of Dallas Vote"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Everlast Gates. a trusted Dallas gate company of reliable, high-quality Wooden and iron pedestrian and driveway gates
full gate automation and access control for residential, commercial and industrial applications, has been recognized by
"People of Dallas Vote" annual survey as the highest ranked gate company in all measured categories.
Ranked by more than 320 respondents, Everlast Gates LLC was awarded the highest customer care ranking. ‘most recognizable brand and tied for the highest workmanship In addition, “With this year marking Everlast Gates these achievements are a recognition of our strong-held commitment to exceptional quality and high-performance with any repair service or installation in the field of custom gates and automation. said Levi Maor, Customer care manger for Everlast Gates. “As evidenced by the "People of Dallas Vote" results, our loyal customers have made their voice known and their confidence in us makes all our efforts worthwhile.”
About Everlast Gates
Everlast Gates has been one of the most trusted for Gate automation and Custom gates in the past years with more than 12 locations in different cities in DFW metro With several teams of installers, welders and gate technicians which operate through all the DFW metro.
We are proud to be one of the only companies in the field that is fully licensed by Texas DPS for access control and gate automation – This guarantee our customers that all of our technicians will go through continuing education in the latest technology as well as classes in ethics and customer care.
ziv ben Shushan
