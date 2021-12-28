Jean Francois Desormeaux Discusses the Challenges of Launching a Business Today
It can be incredibly fulfilling to launch a business from the ground up, but there are also a lot of challenges that come with starting a new business. Even though small businesses are still the backbone of the economy, there are lots of challenges that small business owners face today that they might not have faced many years ago. Jean Francois Desormeaux is here to review some of the challenges facing those looking to start a new business today.
The Challenges of Securing Funding
One of the first challenges of starting a new business involves securing funding. Jean Francois Desormeaux understands just how stressful it can be to go before a lender to ask for a small business loan. Even people with good credit scores can have a difficult time securing a loan to start a new business. It is important to present a professional, comprehensive business plan to a lender to clearly show how the business is going to operate. Then, small business owners need to explain how the money will be used and why this is a good use of that money. It might also be a good idea to talk to multiple lenders to get the best rate possible.
Competing Against Larger, More Established Brands
In addition, small business owners might have a difficult time competing against the larger, more established brands. Jean Francois Desormeaux knows that it can be hard to fight against large corporations. For example, a lot of these larger corporations have the power to drown out small business owners. They might even be willing to take a loss on certain products just to put their competitors out of business. It is important for small business owners to focus on local business, where they might have an easier time competing, instead of focusing on a national scale.
Difficulties in Developing a Strong Marketing Plan
Finally, marketing is incredibly important in the current environment. Jean Francois Desormeaux knows that most people use the internet when they are looking for products and services they require. Many people go to a search engine, enter a query, and take a look at the results. Small business owners need to understand the most important metrics regarding their marketing plans. That way, they can figure out what is working, what is not, and what they need to improve. A well-rounded marketing plan can let potential customers know about the quality products and services the business offers.
Opening Up a New Business Today
These are just a few of the many challenges facing individuals who would like to start a new business. Jean Francois Desormeaux understands that many new entrepreneurs might have a hard time overcoming these challenges. A lot of people have ideas for great products and services that could make a positive difference in the lives of others. Unfortunately, it can be a significant challenge to compete against the more established brands, particularly small business owners are being drowned out. This is not a challenge people need to face on their own. There are always professionals willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
