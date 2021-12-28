Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,750 in the last 365 days.

Minister of National Security to meet with National Security officers on Christmas Day

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 28 - Minister of National Security, the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. cordially invites members of the Media to attend and cover his visit with national security officers on Christmas Day, Saturday December 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

The visit will take place at the Headquarters of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF)/Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), located at #17 Garden Road, Aranguez South, San Juan. Also in attendance will be the Acting Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Dexter Francis, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. McDonald Jacob, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Due to the need for social distancing, Media Houses are kindly asked to send only two (2) representatives and are reminded that all existing COVID-19 protocols must be observed.

All Members of the Media must show their identification to the sentry at the gate before admittance to the compound.

You just read:

Minister of National Security to meet with National Security officers on Christmas Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.