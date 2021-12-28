Minister of National Security to meet with National Security officers on Christmas Day

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 28 - Minister of National Security, the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. cordially invites members of the Media to attend and cover his visit with national security officers on Christmas Day, Saturday December 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

The visit will take place at the Headquarters of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF)/Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), located at #17 Garden Road, Aranguez South, San Juan. Also in attendance will be the Acting Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Dexter Francis, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. McDonald Jacob, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Due to the need for social distancing, Media Houses are kindly asked to send only two (2) representatives and are reminded that all existing COVID-19 protocols must be observed.

All Members of the Media must show their identification to the sentry at the gate before admittance to the compound.