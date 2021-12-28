New Coast Guard CAPE Class vessel intercepts illegal immigrants while patrolling borders

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 28 - Port of Spain: The Ministry of National Security remains steadfast in its commitment to support the work of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, via the use of some recently acquired modern security equipment and technology in the execution of border security operations.

Over the last seventy-two (72) hours, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, responding to alerts from this country’s Coastal Radar System, intercepted two (2) vessels carrying Venezuelan nationals attempting to enter Trinidad and Tobago illegally.

In the first incident, which took place at approximately 12:05 a.m. on December 24 2021, one of the recently commissioned Cape Class Patrol Boats, the TTS Scarborough, was on patrol, when it detected a boat attempting to cross the border on the Southern Coast of Trinidad. A chase ensued and the vessel was intercepted approximately 3.5 Nautical Miles South of the village of Palo Seco. Twenty (20) Venezuelan nationals were detained in this incident along with an unnamed pirogue.

The second incident occurred at 12:36 p.m. later that same day, when a Trinidad registered pirogue was detected crossing the border close to Chacachacare Island in the North West of Trinidad. The vessel was intercepted and it was discovered that there were twenty-three (23) Venezuelan nationals on board.

With the support of the Trinidad and Tobago Immigration Division and through coordination with the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, all of the detained persons, along with some others who were already in custody, were processed and a repatriation exercise carried out safely on the morning of December 27, 2021.

The Ministry of National Security commends the men and women of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, and in particular, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard on their efficient use of the Coastal Radar System, in tandem with the recently acquired Cape Class vessels, to ensure the continued protection of the borders of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of National Security also takes the opportunity to extend best wishes to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, particularly all members of the protective services and law enforcement agencies, in general.