Is your employee impaired? Here’s the revolutionary way to find out
ZXEREX Safe™ Delivers Objective Cost-Effective Impairment ScreeningSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZXEREX Corporation is launching a rapid cloud-based impairment screening test that can be used at any time for high-risk jobs and for employees who engage with the public on behalf of the company. ZXEREX Safe™ originated at Arizona State University and the Barrow Neurological Institute. For 7 straight years, ASU has been ranked No. 1 for Innovation by U.S. News & World Report.
It is well known that the presence of Marijuana in urine or saliva doesn’t necessarily mean that a person is impaired or intoxicated at the time a test is done. Detectable levels of Marijuana remain in the body for a long time after its use, causing positive tests weeks later in the absence of being impaired. Companies with zero-tolerance drug policies have had to fire skilled and well-trained employees with positive urine drug tests for Marijuana in the absence of intoxication or impairment. The need to detect impairment in real-time led to the development of ZXEREX Safe™, a personalized employee screening system that detects temporary impairment arising from drugs or fatigue. ZXEREX researchers have been studying the effects of Marijuana and Opioids on the brain’s control of voluntary and involuntary eye movements. This research led to an important development, the world’s first oculomotor biosignature for Marijuana intoxication. ZXEREX is also working with researchers at a major medical center in a human study to develop a biosignature for opioid impairment.
Since ZXEREX Safe™ takes only a minute or two, it can be used often. Given the rapid increase in use of recreational or medicinal marijuana, ZXEREX Safe™ provides an objective indicator of impairment that will also deter employees from showing up impaired or becoming impaired on the job. This screening test can be used by any company, including those with a zero-tolerance drug policy. According to Andrew Freedman of Forbes Tate, former Marijuana Czar of the State of Colorado, and a public policy advisor to ZXEREX, “What so impressed me with Zxerex compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to-market strategy.”
When combined with an employer’s current safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ will help to reduce workplace injuries and casualty losses, lower absenteeism rates, and increase workplace productivity.
ZXEREX seeks to help companies create safe, impairment-free workplaces while recognizing the need to respect the employee, support employee retention, and enhance recruiting.
Please visit our website to learn more about ZXEREX Safe™ and to learn how your company can participate.
