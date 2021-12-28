WISCONSIN, December 28 - An Act to create 157.06 (2) (bm), 157.06 (2) (cm) and 157.06 (15) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting discrimination in organ transplantation on the basis of disability. (FE)
Status: A - Tabled
Important Actions (newest first)
AB539 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-28
