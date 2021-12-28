Elevations RTC Adjusts to The Aftermath of The Pandemic

SYRACUSE, UTAH, UNITED STATES , December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of changes for residential treatment centers. Parents were already worried about sending their struggling teenagers somewhere away from home to seek help. Amid a global pandemic, parents' stress levels were higher than ever. However, Elevations RTC (Residential Treatment Center) is one family therapy facility that always puts the health and safety of the students first.

Elevations RTC and many Residential Treatment Centers had to make some changes during the pandemic, many of them staying in place during the aftermath. These changes include different group sizes and sanitation of the facility. The staff went above and beyond to create a safe center for all teens who stay there.

One of the most significant adjustments that Elevations RTC and other Residential Treatment Centers had to make was creating more room in the schedule for cleaning and sanitation. Many locations around the facility see a lot of traffic, so these areas get disinfected regularly.

Before the pandemic, cleaning and sanitation weren’t as necessary as now. Only select staff members were responsible for the janitorial duties. The facility now keeps more supplies in stock and has made them more accessible for staff.

Disinfecting all surfaces in the common areas is more critical now than ever before. The staff has split the cleaning duties between the students (under staff supervision) to ensure that everything gets sanitized.

Screening is required for all students and staff before entering the facility. There is medical staff on-site that is responsible for daily monitoring. At the current time, visitors are limited, but the visitors who come in are monitored before entering the premises. This monitoring limits the chance of people bringing the virus onto the site.

Anyone who comes to the facility is encouraged to travel privately to limit exposure. Since air travel and other public transit methods increase chances of exposure, Elevations RTC makes sure students have safe arrangements to get them to the center.

People interested in sending their teens to Elevations RTC or who have questions about Residential Treatment Centers can book virtual tours. Doing so limits the number of people visiting the center during the pandemic aftermath. They will still get a complete rundown of the facility without putting other people at risk.