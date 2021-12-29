Jordan Sidoo and His Family Donate to the World Vision Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Sidoo, the son of Canadian businessman David Sidoo, officially announced a new cause supported by his family’s charity, Sidoo Family Giving. Collaborating with fellow Canadian businessman Nav Bhatia, the World Vision Project known as RUDI will receive funding from the Sidoo family.

RUDI is the acronym for Rise Up Daughters of India. This particular project focuses on installing sanitation systems in Punjabi village schools in India to raise the quality of student life. The design is meant for female students to have much-improved restroom facilities in schools. It focuses on getting everything as gender-equal as possible in the educational system.

Known as a Toronto Raptors superfan, Bathiya is passionate about his Indian roots. The Sidoo Family also traces their family back to these same Punjabi villages. They all understand the importance of improving conditions and making life easier for the next generation to succeed.

As simple as upgrading facilities might seem, it’s a big step forward in improving the educational system as a whole. Young girls in these villages have been risking their safety and health by using outdated facilities. It’s an issue that is not a significant impediment for boys in schools.

This charity aims to close the gap and make student life as close to equal as possible. Opening up just a few more opportunities for young girls can make a huge difference.

David Sidoo, his wife Manjy, and their sons Dylan and Jordan are all part of the World Vision Project. It quickly turned into one of the most critical projects for Sidoo Family Giving as the funds were being directed to David Sidoo’s father’s district. They are hoping to encourage others, especially those with Indian backgrounds, to give back to those in need as a way to invest in the future.

For more information on the World Vision Project RUDI, visit https://www.worldvision.ca. To see other projects and charities Sidoo Family Giving is involved in, visit their website at sidoofamilygiving.com.

About Jordan Sidoo and Sidoo Family Giving

Jordan Sidoo is one of David Sidoo’s two sons. The young business mind and entrepreneur currently has his hands on various projects.

One of his most promising projects is a messaging app called Vanish. As he continues to grow his career, he’s picked up a more prominent role in Sidoo Family Giving. The family hopes that both sons can do more and give back to the community as they grow professionally.