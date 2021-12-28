Heidi Uuranniemi Promotes the Use of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality in Real Estate Sales
It’s crucial for real estate professionals to harness the latest tools to help buyers discover their perfect home more efficiently.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buying a home is a lot more complicated these days, with listings posted online in various databases and heavy competition among agents to help people find the dwelling of their dreams. For real estate professional Heidi Uuranniemi, who grew up in Thomasville, GA, it’s imperative to use new technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality.
These tools give people greater insight into properties under consideration and enable a more convenient way to discover new dwellings. They also help people envision what the home can look like by customizing it virtually in an online environment.
About Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality
People sometimes use the terms “virtual reality” and “augmented reality” interchangeably. But to be precise, virtual reality is an entirely synthetic experience. Virtual reality is a digital, computerized environment, according to AI Authority.
You wear a head-mounted display that shows you video on small screens to replace the reality you are actually in at the moment. As you move your head, the virtual world shifts accordingly, like you are there. Moving through the virtual home, it’s like you are stepping on the hallway floor or entering the kitchen.
Heidi Uuranniemi explains that augmented reality works differently by enhancing what participants see while wearing special glasses rather than outright replacing the world. People can place virtual objects (such as furniture or paintings) in an AR system to get a better idea of what a home would look like after buying and decorating it, as noted by Impressit.io.
So a virtual home tour would be entirely computer generated as if it came straight from the architect’s design studio during a brainstorming session. An augmented reality setup would not substitute what you see but enhance it with added details. AR systems rely on overlaying information by superimposing new color schemes, carpeting, and floors and testing how different pieces of furniture fit into the space in any property.
Heidi Uuranniemi on the Giving Home Buyers a Better Experience
You need to offer would-be homebuyers an outstanding experience as they check out different properties. While it’s routine for real estate professionals to visit multiple properties every day, homebuyers don’t spend nearly as much time or have experienced very much. They need all the assistance they can get to help them decide about one property over another.
So, Heidi Uuranniemi recommends VR and AR since it helps convey more information. Augmented reality is also helpful in setting the scene and showing people the current features of a home and how it might look if the owner wants to make some changes.
And since people are still trying to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic causing COVID-19 infections worldwide, shopping for homes with AR and VR systems will help people avoid infecting one another. So as far as she is concerned, there is a practical benefit in using computerized worlds in real estate just from a health perspective.
A Better Buying Experience for People in Need of a New Home
Technology companies are working hard to build online worlds, such as holding online conferences with work colleagues, playing games, socializing with friends and family, and above all, shopping.
It seems clear to Heidi that as more people become experienced using augmented reality and virtual reality in so many aspects of life, they will demand it from the real estate industry. You can anticipate that AR and VR will become more popular among home buyers.
