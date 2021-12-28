Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Trends – The rise in the synthesized oligonucleotides applications.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the global market for oligonucleotide synthesis can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced therapeutic procedures. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deal. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market.

The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category. Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market’s competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology. Besides, the rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to drive the market growth further. Moreover, the increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides are also likely to augment the market growth over the forecasted timeline.

Key participants include GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and GenScript, Inc. among others.

The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Integrated DNA Technologies , a leading producer of integrated genomics solutions, has announced the opening of a new production facility located in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. The plant extends the production capacity of IDT and will provide the east section of the United States with industry-leading turnaround times for its product range. Integrated DNA Technologies also planned the North Carolina plant for the first development of goods in response to the COVID-19 epidemic to aid its clients' activities related to COVID-19 analysis and testing.

In the forecast timeframe, the research segment is anticipated to dominate the market with CAGR of 13.0%. The increase in the number of genome research projects undertaken by academic research institutes facilitated the dominant market position in this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Linkers

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Equipment

Probe

Adaptor

Reagent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Laboratories

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for advanced therapeutic and diagnosis procedures

4.2.2.3. The growing focus on customized medicine

4.2.2.4. The rising funding for synthetic biology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of expertise

4.2.3.2. Lack of standardized regulations for synthesized oligos safe usage

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

What are the prominent industry players dominating the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

