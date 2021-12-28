Anti-Aging Devices Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of skin cancer among women is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-aging devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer among women. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies’ detailed profiles. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Anti-Aging Devices market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Skin cancer is a commonly occurring cancer type among the US people, which primarily occurs due to sun exposure and may also be due to tanning booths and sunlamps. Individuals with skin tones that easily get freckles are at greatest risk. Aesthetic dermatology might be beneficial in treating skin cancer and postpone skin aging. In the US, over 9,500 individuals undergo skin cancer diagnosis, and over two individuals die every hour due to the diseases.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, CUTERA, INC., a firm engaged in offering energy-based aesthetic systems, made an announcement about the introduction of its innovative Fraxis PRO progressive technology for dermal remodeling.

Ultrasound anti-aging devices are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. These devices deploy groundbreaking technology to radiate micro vibrational light waves of the invisible light spectrum deep within cells, facilitating the stimulation of natural repair mechanisms of skin in distinct ways.

Key participants include Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Limited, Lumenis Limited, Neutrogena, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Sciton Inc., among others.

Based on the types, the Anti-Aging Devices market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. The study performs a historical assessment of the Anti-Aging Devices from 2017 to 2018, focusing on the market trends, revenue share, growth rate, production capacity, pricing structure, and other vital aspects during that period.

The global Anti-Aging Devices market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-aging devices market on the basis of device type, product type, application, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stand-Alone Devices

Direct-To-Consumer Devices

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radiofrequency Devices

Laser Devices

Combination Technologies

Pulsed Light Devices

Exfoliation Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Light Therapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Skin Tightening

Body Contouring

Cellulite Reduction

The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry. The global Anti-Aging Devices market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis.

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti-Aging Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Anti-Aging Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of skin cancer among women

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for cellulite reduction

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for minimally invasive treatments

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Anti-Aging Devices market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Anti-Aging Devices market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Anti-Aging Devices market during the estimated period?

