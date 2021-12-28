David Sidoo Donates $6000 to New Westminster Secondary

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Sidoo has pledged $6000 to New Westminster Secondary to aid their Breakfast Program called the Grade School Breakfast Foundation. Education has always played a vital role in David Sidoo's life. He believes that proper nourishment is one of the best ways to succeed in the school setting during their formative years. One of the main reasons he recently made this donation was to help push along the Breakfast Club.

Breakfast Clubs are relatively popular around Canadian schools these days, as so many realize just how much of an impact quality food makes. Students are better nourished and filled with more energy overall to succeed throughout the day. The best part is, the Breakfast Clubs are fully funded for those who can’t afford healthy breakfast on their own, ensuring that all students are on equal footing to start the day.

New Westminster Secondary is particularly close to David Sidoo’s heart. Along with his wife Manjy and sons Dylan and Jordan, the donation comes from Sidoo Family Giving. He aims to impact students from the same neighborhood where he’s so familiar.

The entire Sidoo family hopes that the Breakfast Club becomes an instant hit. Funding is always one of the most significant issues when jumpstarting a program like this. With volunteers leading the way, it adds no extra burden on the school’s staff.

This Breakfast Club is part of the larger Breakfast Club of Canada, which serves around 2 million Canadians every single school day. The organization is always looking for new contributors to help schools in need. David Sidoo hopes that his family’s donation can inspire others to make the same monetary contribution to their former school.

This donation to New Westminster Secondary is part of a more significant philanthropic effort from the entire family. Under the Sidoo Family Giving organization, the family has helped out numerous organizations. Since the beginning of his business career, Sidoo has made giving back a high priority. For more on all the organizations, they work with, visit sidoofamilygiving.com.

The Breakfast Club of Canada aims to fill the stomachs of every student going to school in the country. The organization works directly with schools to handle all the costs of feeding children with different backgrounds. Every school strives to make the entire club accessible and entirely handled by volunteers. For more information, visit breakfastclubcanada.org.