Mobile C-Arms Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing technological advancements in imaging capabilities and rising incidence of chronic diseases

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile C-Arms Market will be worth USD 1.61 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing emergence of chronic diseases over the recent past that need early assessment and on-time diagnosis for prevention of complications is mainly stimulating the growth of the market. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Mobile C-Arms market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Mobile C-Arms market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Mobile C-Arms industry.

Moreover, the growing number of road accidents which often leads to orthopedic injuries are fueling the demand for all kinds of mobile c-arm devices. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population, advancements in technology across various regions as well as the rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgical procedures are also stimulating the market growth. Over the recent past, competition among the major players across the globe has intensified mainly in the private sector which has made private hospitals emphasize on technological advancements. Hence, usage of mobile c-arms for orthopedic surgeries, like repositioning of dislocated bone fragments as well as placement of pedicle screws in the spine lead to the growing demand of the technology. Furthermore, all the players are trying to make the technology cost effective which is further increasing the efficiency at which the market operates.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare launched digital c-arm named Elite at Arab Health 2020 conference in Dubai. Elite helps to deliver high quality images with better greyscale resolution in order to find out minute details as well as increase operational efficiency by accurately positioning movements.

The full-size c-arm devices segment held the most prominent market share in because of the increase in the area of application particularly across surgical and orthopedic procedures. The technology makes it painless for patients as well as increases the ease of diagnosis for healthcare professionals.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Mobile C-Arms Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Mobile C-Arms market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals. The Global Mobile C-Arms Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Mobile C-Arms market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Key participants include Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare; Hologic Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, Ziehm Imaging, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., OrthoScan, Inc. and Hitachi Medical Systems among others.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Mobile C-Arms market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Mobile C-Arms market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Mobile C-Arms market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile C-Arms Market on the basis of type, application:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Full-Size C-Arms

Mini C-Arms

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Orthopedics and Trauma

Neurology

Cardiology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobile C-Arms Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobile C-Arms Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Technological advancements in imaging capabilities

4.2.2.2. Rising incidence of chronic diseases and geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Rise in the usage of refurbished devices

4.2.3.2. High equipment and procedural costs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

Report Highlights:

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Mobile C-Arms business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

