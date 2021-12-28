Human Microbiome Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising awareness of human microbiome therapy and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the demand for the market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Microbiome Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,689.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Human Microbiome market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the rising awareness of human microbiome therapy. The market is also expected to boost by increasing favorable regulations on probiotics and prebiotics by regulatory bodies. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deal. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Human Microbiome market. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Besides, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is forecasted to further propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. Globally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases is a major driver of the human microbiome market, as therapeutic approaches can offer an effective method to address serious health issues, such as obesity, autoimmune disorders and susceptibility to antibiotics, genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, cancer, Crohn's disease, and bowel disorder. Our sample copy includes a brief analysis of the Human Microbiome market, the List of Tables and Figures, the market’s competitive scenario and geographical segmentation, and product innovation and future developments based on a sought-after research methodology.

Key participants include Seres Therapeutics, Synlogic, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC, 4D Pharma PLC, Osel Inc, MetaboGen AB, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc., and Second Genome Inc. among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, 4D Pharma PLC officially confirmed the launch of a trial exploring MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer combined with radiation therapy, which is expected to enhance its expertise in research and development actives for cancer treatments.

Due to the increasing gastrointestinal conditions and the negative effects related to drugs, the therapeutics segment holds the major market over the forecast timeframe.

Over the forecast period, the Infectious diseases segment is expected to hold the largest market. The need for effective bacterial-targeted therapy for infectious diseases has been indicated by increasing awareness of the negative impacts of antibiotic application on natural flora.

The Global Human Microbiome Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The Global Human Microbiome Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Market on the basis of product, type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drugs

Foods

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Diagnostic Tests

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbiome Drugs

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Proteomics

Genomics

Metabolomics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disease

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Neurological Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Others

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Human Microbiome market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Human Microbiome Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Human Microbiome Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness of human microbiome therapy

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of awareness

4.2.3.2. Limited research activities

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

What are the prominent industry players dominating the Human Microbiome market during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

