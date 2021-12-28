Baker-Polito Administration Announces Additional COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Sites 

Boston — Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced additional state sponsored COVID-19 vaccine and booster locations in Boston, Roxbury, Lynn, and Taunton. Beginning in early January, eligible residents aged 5 and older will be able to receive their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations and residents age 16 and older will be able to receive their booster shots at these locations. These sites add to the nearly 1,000 locations statewide where residents can receive their COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

Fenway Park: 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA

Opening January 6th, the Fenway Park vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 1,300 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters. Cataldo Ambulance will serve as the provider.

Roxbury: Melnea Cass Recreation Complex, 120 MLK Jr Blvd, Boston, MA

Opening January 5th, the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering Pfizer primary series for individuals 5+, as well as Pfizer boosters. Fallon Ambulance will serve as the provider.

Roxbury: Whittier Street Health Center, 1290 Tremont Street, Roxbury, MA

Open now, the Whittier Street Health Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic has the capacity to administer 500 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters.

Lynn: North Shore Community College, Modular Building at 300 Broad Street, Lynn, MA

Opening January 5th, the North Shore Community College vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov with walk ins also accepted. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters. Cataldo Ambulance will serve as the provider.

Taunton: Taunton COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 2005 Bay Street, Taunton, MA

Opening January 6th, the Taunton COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic will have the capacity to administer 400 doses daily. Appointments are available now by visiting vaxfinder.mass.gov. Language translation services will be available on site. Administering primary series for individuals 5+, as well as boosters. Brewster Ambulance will serve as the provider.

