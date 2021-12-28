Medical Holographic Imaging Market Study Report Based on Size, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of 3D imaging in the healthcare sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical holographic imaging market is projected to be worth USD 4,198.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The medical holographic imaging market is observing a rapid raid growth attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D holographic imaging in the healthcare sector. The holographic images enable medical scholars and trainees to see things on a magnified 3D scale. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Medical Holographic Imaging market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Medical Holographic Imaging market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Medical Holographic Imaging industry.

The holographic imaging technology in the medical and healthcare science domain provides 3D demonstrations of the human anatomy facilitating learning methodologies that are highly effective than the textbook-based graphical illustrations. Zebra Imaging, a leading market player, is involved in creating ZScape, a table-top holographic display system, as a substitute to substitute to human body dissection in case of a dearth of cadavers. The systems aids in the exploration and examination of body parts, such as the cardiovascular or respiratory system.

Key participants include Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2018, Ovizio Imaging Systems announced the signing of a supply chain contract with Celgene Corporation to automate certain engineered T-cell production processes. Celgene would deploy a novel on-line iLine F microscope and the BioConnect system of Ovizio to automate the production process and enhance product control.

A holographic microscope lets the rapid scanning of surfaces and does not require vertical mechanical movement to focus on the subject.

The holographic imaging aids in comprehending and cross-examine the heart’s 3D spatial anatomy and exploring and enhancing the device-tissue interaction throughout the procedure.

The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Medical Holographic Imaging market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals. The Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Medical Holographic Imaging market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Medical Holographic Imaging market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Medical Holographic Imaging market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Medical Holographic Imaging market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical holographic imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Holographic Display

Microscopes

Software

Print

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biomedical Research

Medical Education

Medical Imaging

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations & Institutes

Hospitals & Clinics

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of 3D imaging

4.2.2.2. Growing deployment of holographic imaging in medical education

4.2.2.3. Rise in the number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical organizations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with holographic imaging

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

Research Report on the Medical Holographic Imaging Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Medical Holographic Imaging market?

Who are the dominant players of the Medical Holographic Imaging market?

