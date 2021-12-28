Cancer Imaging Systems Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing incidence of cancer is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cancer imaging systems market is projected to be worth USD 12.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cancer imaging systems market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. The Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Cancer Imaging Systems market in each key region of the world.

Furthermore, the report also covers a present and future impact analysis of the pandemic on market growth. The global Cancer Imaging Systems business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Cancer Imaging Systems market.

Growing technological advancements and increased investments in cancer imaging are causative of the rapid growth of the market. Hologic, Inc., in November 2019, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its 3DQuorum™ Imaging Technology, driven by Genius AI™. The technology works simultaneously with Hologic’s Clarity HD™ high-resolution imaging technology and helps radiologists reduce tomosynthesis image volume by 66.0%.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., CR Bard Inc., Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Illumina Inc., Roche, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. made an announcement about the signing of an agreement to buy BioTek Instruments, a private firm, for USD 1.17 billion. BioTek is involved in designing, producing, and distributing groundbreaking life science instrumentation, including cell imaging systems.

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Lung cancer is a common type of cancer in men and the third-leading cancer type in women with 2 million novel cases in the year 2018. Hungary, Serbia, and New Caledonia (France) were the top three countries with the highest disease rate in 2018.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The report on the global Cancer Imaging Systems market presents the expected growth rate and market value the market is expected to achieve in the coming years. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. The Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Cancer Imaging Systems market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cancer imaging systems market on the basis of imaging systems, application, end-users, and region:

Imaging Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mammography

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Cancer Imaging Systems market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cancer Imaging Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cancer Imaging Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of cancer

4.2.2.2. Rising government initiatives to spread cancer awareness

4.2.2.3. Increase in healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.4. Development of new biomarkers

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive imaging systems

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

Global Cancer Imaging Systems Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

The report presents a thorough examination of the Cancer Imaging Systems market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cancer Imaging Systems market and its key segments?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cancer Imaging Systems market?

