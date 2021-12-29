IRA Financial Partners with Capital2Market to offer curated alternative investments to IRA Financial clients.
IRA Financial is the perfect partner for us. They were founded on the same philosophical approach as Capital2Market meaning they solutions to improve an industry held back by traditional mindsets.”UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRA Financial Technologies, a leading financial technology self-directed IRA and 401(k) plan provider & custodian and Capital2Market, a specialized alternative asset marketplace and financial technology company are excited to announce a partnership that will offer IRA Financial clients access to specialized alternative investments. The Capital2Market IRA Financial Marketplace was created to provide IRA Financial customers direct access to these investments. The Capital2Market Marketplace is supported by C2M Securities, a registered Broker/Dealer that provides investment banking and advisory solutions. C2M Securities is a member of FINRA/SIPC. “We are very excited to partner with Capital2Market in order to provide our clients direct access to specialized alternative asset investments via Capital2Market’s propriety technology and brokerage solutions,” stated, Adam Bergman founder of IRA Financial.
“IRA Financial is the perfect partner for us. They were founded on the same philosophical approach as Capital2Market meaning they built technology solutions to improve an industry that has been held back by outdated procedures and traditional mindsets” said Victor MacLaughlin, Founder and CEO of Capital2Market.
IRA Financial has seen a surge in demand from baby boomers looking to use their retirement funds to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via the IRA Financial-Gemini platform. Over the last several months, IRA Financial has seen a growing number of baby boomers looking to invest in Bitcoin along with other alternative asset investments in their self-directed IRA, such as real estate to better diversify their retirement portfolio.
According to Bergman, the recent trend of more baby boomers embracing cryptocurrencies as a viable asset for their retirement funds has been a long time coming. Since 2017, when we started offering cryptocurrency investments for our IRA and 401(k) clients via our partnership with Gemini, the majority of the IRA investors were millennials or Generation Xers.
IRA Financial’s self-directed IRA and solo 401(k) plan platform allows investors to invest in IRS approved alternative asset investments with no account valuation or minimum balance fees. The primary advantage of using a self-directed IRA to make alternative asset investments, such as private placements, is that one can diversify their retirement assets and invest in what one knows and trusts. “Offering IRA Financial clients, the ability to get direct access to pre-vetted specialized alternative asset investments, such as private placements and pre-IPO securities is very exciting,” stated Mr. Bergman.
IRA Financial is the market's fastest growing provider of self-directed retirement plans. IRA Financial has helped over 26,000 thousand clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate, cryptocurrency, and private business investments.
