Global Ice Cream Packaging Market to Reach US$ 896.81 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ice cream packaging market was valued at US$ 650 million in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Ice Cream Packaging Market:

Ice cream Packaging provides protection, tampering resistance, and special physical, chemical needs for ice cream. Furthermore, ice cream packaging aids food nutrition, rapid and reliable distribution of food among the value chain, and reduces post-harvest losses. There has been rising demand for ready-prepared ice creams for time-poor consumers. Increasing office parties, get together, and family reunions are boosting demand for ice cream, which in turn is expected to drive the global ice cream packaging market growth.

Ice cream is very popular desert across globe and consumed directly or with other food items on festivals and various occasions such as marriages, birthday celebrations, and others. Ice cream packaging helps in protecting their properties when they are moved from one place to another. It also protect its contents from outside environmental influences such as water, water vapor, gases, odors, microorganisms, dust, shocks, vibrations, and compressive forces.

Packaging contains a lot of information such name of its manufacturer, product name, terms and uses, date of manufacturing, best before, and nutritional information thus helping the consumer to be more informed. Demographic factors including rising aging population, coupled with an increase in the number of small households are expected to propel demand for convenience foods thereby driving the market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global ice cream packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.05% over the forecast period (2021-2028). An increasing development of ice cream packaging in emerging and developed economies such as China, India, Brazil, Russia, U.S., and some other eastern European countries are the main factors driving the ice cream packaging market growth. In last few years’ global trade, urbanization, and population has been increased. With an increased exports and imports of ice cream, demand for ice cream packaging also increased.

Ice cream packaging market is witnessing many technological advancements such as advanced packaging designs in order to store, protect, and promote the product, and this play a vital role in augmenting demand for ice cream packaging over the forecast period. Moreover, several value-added features including zippers, top notches, and the usage of high quality graphics is expected to boost consumption of ice cream thereby driving the market growth. In addition, growing number of supermarkets/hypermarkets is also expected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major market players operating in the ice cream packaging market include Sonoco Products Company, International Paper Company, Sealed Air Corp. Huhtamaki Oyj, Amcor Plc, Linpac Group Ltd., Ampac Holdings LLC, INDEVCO Group, Tetra Laval, Berry Global, Stora Enso, and SIG. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, joint venture, collaborations, strategic alliances, new product launches, and others to expand their business operations and regional presence.

For instance, on August. 03, 2020 Sonoco Products Company has acquired Can Packaging, a privately owned designer and manufacturer of sustainable paper packaging and related manufacturing equipment, based in Habsheim, France, for total consideration of €41.7 million, or approximately $49 million.

Market Segmentation:

Global Ice Cream Packaging Market, By Packaging Type: Cup Tub Stick Packs Folding Carton Others

Global Ice Cream Packaging Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Ice-Cream Parlors Online Stores Others

Global Ice Cream Packaging Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



