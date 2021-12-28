Pierre Corbin Releases Groundbreaking Documentary on the Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryprotrading specialist Pierre Corbin, has announced the release of his revolutionary documentary “The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin”. The documentary is set to be an insightful look into the world of bitcoin trading and provides viewers with an expanse of knowledge on the crypto community and all that there is to know about Bitcoin. The film will be released on the 5th of January 2022 at no cost and premiers on the website: www.thegreatresetfilm.com. Viewers will also have access to the film in article format, extracts of the film, all data sources, and more on the official streaming website.
What Should Viewers Expect?
The documentary—which is written, produced, and directed by Pierre—digs deep to unearth the details of the actions of the Central Bank and bring to light the consequences that these actions have had on the current economy. The film analyses the numbers and indicators to provide insight into the effects that interest rates, quantitative easing (money printing), and welfare spending have on the pockets of citizens.
In the film, The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin, Pierre intricately dissects the critical details about the economic context, Central Bank actions, Bitcoin, and more. By the end of the documentary, viewers would have gained a better level of understanding of the existing economic situation and will be able to make educated decisions when deciding on an action plan for future financial choices. The independent film is made by the community and ultimately explains why Bitcoin may be the best chance of reclaiming the economy.
Pierre explains that “It is money that has hard rules that cannot be changed, with a maximum supply of 21 million Bitcoin. These two factors make it the hardest form of money in existence, and essentially the better form of money. The film explains the details of how Bitcoin works, how mining works, and the existing scaling options, such as the lightning network, that unlock Bitcoin’s potential for growth and global adoption as a currency.”
Bitcoin and the World of Cryptocurrency
The origin of Bitcoin has been unanimously credited to the work of the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. However, the true identity behind the creator or creators of the popular digitized currency is still a mystery. It is reported that “Nakamoto aimed to create a peer-to-peer electronic cash system detailed in a whitepaper in 2008. As the first and most common cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has the largest market share, with $1.1 trillion in market capitalization”.
The decentralized crypto platform has gained rapid popularity over the years with the likes of Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, openly stating his support for the online currency. Richard Branson who is the founder of the Virgin group – that includes Virgin Mobile and Virgin Airlines – accepts Bitcoin as a form of payment for space travel with Virgin Galactic. Making it one of the most widely accepted forms of crypto payment across the globe.
The platform is in fact the earliest form of virtual or cryptocurrency to be met with such widespread success and popularity. The success and economic freedom that Bitcoin provides has encouraged an array of other cryptocurrencies in its wake. Bitcoin differs from fiat currencies in that it is created, distributed, traded, and stored by means of a decentralized ledger system, referred to as a blockchain. Whilst there are no physical coins, the currency maintains transparency in that the system’s ledger is made public for everyone to gain access to it. However, each record is encrypted to help maintain a level of privacy.
The currency is not backed, endorsed, or issued by any form of government or bank, it is a currency that is governed by a set of coded rules and works for the people, by the people, with the people.
More about Pierre Corbin:
Pierre Corbin was previously a management consultant in the tech industry– has found in Bitcoin the best combination of his interests: tech and finance. Pierre’s academic background includes an MCom with a specialization in finance, which backs up his interest in the latest financial advancements. As the Writer, Director, and Producer of “The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin”, Pierre’s ultimate aim is to share his knowledge and educate the masses on the current financial situation and the growth of the cryptocurrency world.
Pierre Corbin
What Should Viewers Expect?
The documentary—which is written, produced, and directed by Pierre—digs deep to unearth the details of the actions of the Central Bank and bring to light the consequences that these actions have had on the current economy. The film analyses the numbers and indicators to provide insight into the effects that interest rates, quantitative easing (money printing), and welfare spending have on the pockets of citizens.
In the film, The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin, Pierre intricately dissects the critical details about the economic context, Central Bank actions, Bitcoin, and more. By the end of the documentary, viewers would have gained a better level of understanding of the existing economic situation and will be able to make educated decisions when deciding on an action plan for future financial choices. The independent film is made by the community and ultimately explains why Bitcoin may be the best chance of reclaiming the economy.
Pierre explains that “It is money that has hard rules that cannot be changed, with a maximum supply of 21 million Bitcoin. These two factors make it the hardest form of money in existence, and essentially the better form of money. The film explains the details of how Bitcoin works, how mining works, and the existing scaling options, such as the lightning network, that unlock Bitcoin’s potential for growth and global adoption as a currency.”
Bitcoin and the World of Cryptocurrency
The origin of Bitcoin has been unanimously credited to the work of the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto. However, the true identity behind the creator or creators of the popular digitized currency is still a mystery. It is reported that “Nakamoto aimed to create a peer-to-peer electronic cash system detailed in a whitepaper in 2008. As the first and most common cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has the largest market share, with $1.1 trillion in market capitalization”.
The decentralized crypto platform has gained rapid popularity over the years with the likes of Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, openly stating his support for the online currency. Richard Branson who is the founder of the Virgin group – that includes Virgin Mobile and Virgin Airlines – accepts Bitcoin as a form of payment for space travel with Virgin Galactic. Making it one of the most widely accepted forms of crypto payment across the globe.
The platform is in fact the earliest form of virtual or cryptocurrency to be met with such widespread success and popularity. The success and economic freedom that Bitcoin provides has encouraged an array of other cryptocurrencies in its wake. Bitcoin differs from fiat currencies in that it is created, distributed, traded, and stored by means of a decentralized ledger system, referred to as a blockchain. Whilst there are no physical coins, the currency maintains transparency in that the system’s ledger is made public for everyone to gain access to it. However, each record is encrypted to help maintain a level of privacy.
The currency is not backed, endorsed, or issued by any form of government or bank, it is a currency that is governed by a set of coded rules and works for the people, by the people, with the people.
More about Pierre Corbin:
Pierre Corbin was previously a management consultant in the tech industry– has found in Bitcoin the best combination of his interests: tech and finance. Pierre’s academic background includes an MCom with a specialization in finance, which backs up his interest in the latest financial advancements. As the Writer, Director, and Producer of “The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin”, Pierre’s ultimate aim is to share his knowledge and educate the masses on the current financial situation and the growth of the cryptocurrency world.
Pierre Corbin
The Great Reset Film
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin