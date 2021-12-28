Microneedling Devices Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Dermaroller GmbH, MDPen Fractional Microdermal Needling,

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro-needling Devices Market Analysis

Micro-needling is a secure, cosmetic, and derma roller procedure used for different skin treatments. This procedure is also known as collagen induction therapy. Micro-needles are rolling devices that contain many small needles, which pierce the living layer of the skin and stimulate collagen and elastin production. Micro-needling is used for different skin-related complications like pigmentation, stretch marks, loose skin, wrinkles, blemishes, acne, and fine lines.

Global Micro-needling Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the Global Micro-needling Device market are Bomtech Electronics Co., Ltd., Weyergans High Care, Edge Systems LLC., Ramboll Environ, Inc., ConceptSkincare, DermaConcepts, MDPen Fractional Micro dermal Needling, Dermaroller GmbH, Dermapen, and others.

Global Micro-needling Devices Market – Drivers

Uneven skin tone and increasing incidence of skin lesions are expected to drive the growth of the micro-needle equipment market. According to a report the frequency of uneven skin tone and skin blemishes in Arab Americans was around 56.4% and 55.9%, in 2007 respectively. The report publishes in July 2010 by The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. In addition, the rising cost of cosmetic surgeries and high inconvenience level of such surgeries compared to micro-needling procedure is also expected to increase the global market for micro-needling devices. The micro-needling procedure is well tolerated with less discomfort and pain, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) report in August 2017. However, the process has fewer side effects than other incursive treatments, such as laser therapy and radio frequency. The innovation in the microneedle patch for vaccination of flu is expected to increase the micro-needling market by the estimated period, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH) in June 2017.

Leading players in the market are focused on developing new products to increase their market share. For example, Derma-roller GmbH developed – Derma-roller HC902 and Beauty Mouse that can be used at home by patients. In 2013, the company was awarded by the professional magazine ‘Ästhetische Dermatologie.’ for the product Derma-roller Beauty Mouse.

Global Micro-needling Devices Market – Regional Insights

In 2017 North America had the largest market share, as new micro-needle equipment was launched and approved in the region. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a micro-needling device (SkinPen®) developed by a U.S.-based company Bellus Medicals. The growing prevalence of skin-related diseases is expected to accelerate the growth of the market for micro-needle devices in Asia Pacific. According to the Indian Journal of Dermatology, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation or melasma causes skin discoloration in more than 80% of the population in India. Thus, these factors and conditions are expected to drive the growth of the global micro-needling devices market.

Global Micro-needling Devices Market - Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the Global Micro-Needling Devices Market is segmented into:

Derma-rollers

Derma-pen

Derma-stamp

On the basis of needle material, the Global Micro-Needling Devices Market is segmented into:

Glass Micro-needle

Metal Micro-needle

Solid Metal Micro-needle

Hollow Metal Micro-needle

Silicon Micro-needle

Solid Micro-needle

Silicon Hollow Micro-needle

On the basis of end user, the Global Micro-Needling Devices Market is segmented into:

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Others

On the basis of regions, the Global Micro-Needling Devices Market is segmented into:

Africa

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

North America

