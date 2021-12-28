Pet Camera Market Size- Industry Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Pet Camera market in different regions and countries.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Pet Camera market performs an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and growing investment pocket of the Pet Camera market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.

Scope of the Report:

The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Pet Camera market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Among product type segments, the one-way video functionality segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global pet camera market in 2020. Pet cameras with one-way video functionality are suitable for live audio and video calls, and these devices are also compatible with smartphones and tablets. Rising demand for these devices owing to other viable features such as automatic treat dispensing, laser dot chase game, customizable built-in ringtone, temperature monitoring, and sound & motion detection is a key factor boosting the revenue growth of this segment.

Based on application, the treat dispensing was the most dominant of all segments in terms of revenue in 2020. Growing number of pet owners worldwide and rising demand for pet monitoring cameras with advanced, pet-friendly features including automatic treat dispensing are the major factors contributing to this segment’s growth.

Among regional markets, North America reached the largest revenue share in the global pet camera market in 2020. Rising pet culture – largely among millennials – increasing adoption and rescuing of pet animals, and growing adoption of companion animals for geriatric and disabled people are among the major factors driving the North America market growth. Rising concerns about pet safety and security, surging demand for pet monitoring cameras with high-tech features, and high per capita income in the region further drive the regional market growth.

The pet camera market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, increasing influence of social media on pet adoption, growing expenditure on pet monitoring devices are expected to bolster revenue growth in this market. Rising disposable incomes, mainly in developing countries including China and India, are further expected to drive the Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

Guardzilla, Motorola Inc., Google LLC, Amazon Inc., Wagz Inc., Petcube Inc., PetChatz LLC, Ezviz Inc., Furbo, Acer Inc. (Pawbo Inc.), Zmodo Technology Corporation Ltd., and Vimtag LLC are some of the top companies operating in the global pet camera market.

For the purpose of this report, the global pet camera market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

One-way Video Functionality

Two-way Video Functionality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Monitoring

Communicating

Treat Dispensing

Real-time Alert

Remote Training

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pet Owners

Veterinarians

Professional Trainers

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Offline Distribution Channels

Online Distribution Channels

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Pet Camera market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

