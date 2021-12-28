Baby Monitor Market !!! Europe market is expected to garner CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2016 - 2022

Europe Baby Monitor Market

Europe Baby Monitor Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the Europe market is expected to garner CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2016 - 2022. France was the largest market, accounting for around 26% of the market value in 2015, owing to the large infant population and high spending on baby care in the country.

The market is classified by product type into audio and video baby monitors. Video baby monitors accounted for a larger market share of around 88% in terms of value and 70% in terms of volume, in 2015. Widespread adoption of video baby monitors is primarily attributed to advanced features such as HD video transmission and recording, smartphone connectivity and others offered by them. The segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in value terms, during the forecast period.

Wireless baby monitor segment accounted for over 90% of the market in terms of value, in 2015. Furthermore, the segment is expected to grow at an attractive pace during 2016-2022, owing to increasing safety concerns among parents; and innovative product launches by the players operating in this segment. Demand for wired baby monitors would continue to decline in coming years as they are being increasingly perceived to be unsafe by parents.

France, UK and Germany, together accounted for 71.0% of the overall market revenue in 2015. Ireland is forecast to emerge as one of the fastest growing markets for baby monitors owing to increasing population of working mothers in the country. Rest-of-Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period due to increasing consciousness and rising spending towards baby care in countries such as Russia. Eastern Europe is characterized by higher adoption of relatively lower priced products.

In terms of volume, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2016 - 2022. Market would grow faster in terms of value, during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for higher-end products. In terms of volume, France and the UK, together accounted for around 48% of the overall market in 2015. Rest-of-Europe, comprising Russia and other Eastern European countries, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2016 - 2022.

Key Market Players

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Motorola Mobility Llc.

Angelcare Monitors Inc.

Tomy Company, Ltd

Vtech Holdings Limited

Shenzhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Summer Infant, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Luvion Premium Babyproducts

Withings Inc.

Key Findings of Europe Baby Monitor Market:

France is the largest European market of baby monitor in terms of value as well as volume.

Rest-of-Europe accounted for around 21% of the market in terms of volume, in 2015.

In terms of value, video baby monitor segment occupied a market share of 88% in 2015.

Wireless baby monitor segment would account for around 96% of the market revenue by 2022.

Allied Market Research has segmented the Europe Baby Monitor Market report on the basis :-

By Type

Audio Baby Monitor

Video Baby Monitor

By Country

France

UK

Germany

Ireland

Benelux

Rest of Europe

BY MODE OF CONNECTION

Wired Baby Monitor

Wireless Baby Monitor

