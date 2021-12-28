Morocco Records 291 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, December 28 - Morocco recorded 291 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 415 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,532,459 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,896,869 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, adding that 2,738,512 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 956,410 while recoveries rise to 938,120, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.1%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (120), de Casablanca-Settat (105), Marrakech-Safi (32), Souss-Massa (27), the Oriental (3), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1), Guelmim-Oued Noun (1) and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 14,832 (fatality rate of 1.6%), with four new deaths reported in the past 24 hours in the region of Casablanca-Settat (1), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1) and Fez-Meknes (1).

The number of active cases dropped to 3,458, including 113 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 27 December 2021