Automotive Cybersecurity Market Insights, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size – USD 1.79 Billion in 2019, Market Trends – Growing Cloud-Based Applications in the Automotive Industry.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market is driven by high-level package integration into vehicle ECUs and therefore the want for cybersecurity in connected cars has been magnified. Additionally, demanding knowledge privacy laws resulting in increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to spice up the expansion of the market additionally.

The vehicle comprising of assorted electrical parts that ideally is connected through an inside network is well accessible to hackers. The hackers might take complete management of safety-critical parts like engines or brakes by gaining access to a tangential electronic management unit. Thus, with the increasing quality of connected vehicles, the auto-makers square measure operating in association with net service suppliers and package firms to supply cybersecurity systems to the users. The growing incorporation of advanced options and growing adoption of telematics services in vehicles also are powerfully boosting the enlargement of the worldwide automotive cybersecurity market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Within the cybersecurity market, the event of countermeasures is incredibly tough as a result of the shortage of standardization of cybersecurity solutions. The solutions for cybersecurity rely on the specifications given by the OEMs. These solutions vary because of the utilization of various platforms within the same vehicle model, variations within the electronic design, and totally different options within the vehicle. As a result, the automotive cybersecurity resolution suppliers face integration risks to affect threats and vulnerabilities of a vehicle.

Autonomous vehicles are gaining unprecedented quantity of traction. The expansion of autonomous vehicles offers unequaled opportunities to cloud suppliers, OEMs, and alternative industry stakeholders to collaborate and partner with automotive firms to leverage this growth. In order to develop self-service vehicles, there has been an agreement between the automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, and Uber Technologies INC. in 2017 which implies that autonomous vehicles is likely to be a reality shortly. The arrival of autonomous vehicles can increase cybersecurity threats and, hence, drive the automotive cyber security business.

Stakeholders from non-automotive industries square measure researching to look at the cybersecurity level globally. As an example, in 2017, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialized agency of the UN that deals with information and telecommunication matters extended their commitment towards various countries for keeping knowledge safe and secure for the upcoming years. These standards mandating cybersecurity solutions squares an ideal measure which can drive the adoption of cybersecurity on a global scale.

Cue Members Interested In Automotive Cybersecurity Industry:

The Automotive Cybersecurity report also includes a list of the leading players in the market and expounds on their action plans for drawing higher revenues. The leading market players profiled in the report include Denso Corporation, Aptiv, Escrypt, Continental AG, Karamba Security, Harman International, Saferide Technologies Ltd., Trillium Secure, Inc., NXP Semiconductors and Vector Informatik Gmbh among others. Furthermore, a detailed account of the key industry developments, viable market insights, and current market trends is also available in this report.

With a major focus on the growth trajectories of each segment of the market, the report inspects the operating patterns of each market contender, for instance, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in a detailed manner. Alongside describing the vast competitive landscape of the Automotive Cybersecurity market, the report estimates the CAGR for the market during the projected timeframe.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market:

North America

Europe Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report highlights the robust growth trajectory of the global Automotive Cybersecurity market, shedding light on significant market development. At the same time, the document offers detailed insights into the pertinent industries, business organizations, and various local and international manufacturers and vendors.

The Automotive Cybersecurity market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027. In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report. According to our analysts, the research methodology of the Automotive Cybersecurity market is based on both primary and secondary research data sources.

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ADAS and Safety

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control and Comfort

Telematics System

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

Alongside offering an in-depth analysis of the recent events that took place in the Automotive Cybersecurity industry, such as technological upgradation and new product launches, the report lays stress on the consequences of these events on the market.

The report focuses on the global Automotive Cybersecurity market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies.

