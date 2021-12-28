Action Camera Market Segmented by End-user Industry and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2028)

Emergen Research Logo

The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Action Camera market in different regions and countries

SURREY, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global action camera market size is expected to reach USD 4372.7 Million In 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest industry intelligence report on the Action Camera market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Action Camera market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

Scope of the Report:

Based on the types, the Action Camera market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Moreover, technological advancements in cameras, availability of waterproof, shockproof, WiFi connect action cameras, and increasing demand for body-worn cameras for social media and recreational activities such as scuba diving, surfing, skiing, biking are other key factors boosting global market revenue growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities and rising focus of leading manufacturers to develop advanced and more versatile action cameras is expected to fuel global market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as high initial investments, increasing penetration of smartphones with high-end cameras, and rising concerns about data security and privacy are expected to hamper overall growth of the action camera market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some key highlights in the report:

Among the product type, the bullet action camera segment revenue is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Bullet action cameras are easy to deploy and are commonly used for outdoor recording of larger distances and are generally mounted on the handlebar of cycles and motorbikes.

Based on resolution, the ultra-high definition segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to rising demand for ultra-high definition cameras in recreational activities, and increasing demand for better viewing angles in the broadcast sector.

Based on application, the sports segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share between 2021 and 2028. Increasing number of recreational activities like surfing, biking, surfing, skiing, racing, rising demand for extreme sports and power sports across the globe, and increasing demand for advanced action cameras for high media coverage are key factors fueling segment revenue growth.

North America action camera market is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as presence of high number of vendors, rapidly growing power and extreme sports sector, rising number of sports activities, availability of latest and advanced products, and high R&D investments.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2028 owing to presence of large consumer base and action camera manufacturers, rising per capita income, and increasing number of extreme sports events in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Leading companies operating in the global action camera include Eastman Kodak Company, Olympus Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Garmin Ltd., SJCAM Ltd., GoPro Inc., and TomTom BV.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global action camera market on the basis of product type, resolution, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Box Type

Cube Type

Bullet Type

Periscope and 360°

Resolution Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Ultra-high Definition

Full High Definition

High Definition

Standard Definition

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Sports

Emergency Services

Recreational Activities

Others

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

