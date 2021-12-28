Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market – Demand for create Robust Opportunities for Industry through 2028

Emergen Research Logo

ADAS Market Size – USD 26.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.8%, Market Trends – High demand for safer passenger cars

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 66.14 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advanced driver assistance system market revenue growth is driven by rise in demand for safety features in vehicles, implementation of stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems.

Surge in global road accident rates has been resulting in an increase in vehicle and passenger safety technologies and systems. Some features include ability to recognize and classify different objects on the road, alert driver regarding road conditions and terrain, as well as decelerate or completely halt the vehicle.

The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) report is also furnished with beneficial strategic recommendations that will enable the companies to fortify their market positions. The report covers a detailed investigation of the cost analysis and geographical bifurcation to impart a thorough understanding of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and covers profiling of the key players along with their product portfolios, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market position, production and manufacturing capacity, business strategies, lucrative alliances and partnerships, extensive research and development activities, revenue contribution, and gross profit margins.

Key players in the market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Vernacular analysis covers a comprehensive breakdown of the market into key territorial to offer better insights about production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, trends and demands, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of key players in each region along with revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR.

An extensive interpretation of the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market based on the key geographies of the world offers a strategic insight into the market size and market share of the industry. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry.

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced driver assistance system market on the basis of offering, component, system, vehicle type, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LiDAR

Camera Unit

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Infrared Sensor

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

The report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

