Bicycle Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR; Growing Adoption of Sports will Create Lucrative Opportunities for Stakeholders

Bicycle Market

Bicycle Market Expected to Reach $28,667.3 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "increase in interest among people in bicycle events and surge in participation in sports & leisure activities are expected to boost growth of the bicycle sportswear market. Furthermore, upsurge in disposable income is expected to favor increase in sales of non-cargo electric bikes."



According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bicycle Market by Type, Sales Channel, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global bicycle market size was valued at $20,280.0 million in 2019. Furthermore, the bicycle market growth is projected to reach $28,667.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The non-cargo electric bike segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $12,712.4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $17,580.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

List of leading players: There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Bicycle Market are :-

ACCELL GROUP

CERVÉLO

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.

GIANT Bicycles

.MERIDA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

OLYMPUS BIKES

SCOTT SPORTS SA

SPECIALIZED BICYCLE COMPONENTS, INC.

TREK BICYCLE CORPORATION

KONA BICYCLE COMPANY

Allied Market Research has segmented the Bicycle Market report on the basis of Sales , End User ,Type

By sales channel, the physical stores segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for $17,628.1 million, and is estimated to reach $20,164.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.7%. This is attributed to the fact that customers can easily procure required products from physical stores. In addition, customers are given personal attention by the sales staff at these stores. Furthermore, the queries and issues are resolved immediately in physical stores.

Depending on end user, the men segment exhibited the highest growth in 2019, generating revenue of $8,990.5 million, and is estimated to reach $12,301.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0%. This is attributed to increase in interest of sports and leisure activities among men. Furthermore, in bicycle events, men athletes have witnessed higher fan following in comparison to women and kids.

On the basis of type, the non-cargo electric bicycle market segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $12,712.4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $17,580.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the bicycle market forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in bicycles such as integration of durable batteries and designing bicycles with light fiber body materials.



