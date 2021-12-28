Evolved decentralized Play-to-Earn (P2E) strategy RPG game “Covenant Child” scheduled to launch.

Submit Release
Covenant Child, an NFT-based P2E (Play-To-Earn) game, scheduled for launch in Q1 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Game Changer Limited plans to officially launch a blockchain-based game, "Covenant Child," in the first quarter of 2022. Covenant Child aims to establish a decentralized game service environment as its top priority and is expected to show a more evolved game performance ecosystem from the existing Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure.

Covenant Child is a unique strategy RPG game. It was developed so that anyone can quickly and conveniently experience the Play-to-Earn (P2E) element by combining user-friendly operability and character development progression.

Covenant Child embraces classically essential RPG elements such as developing characters through hunting and fighting, collecting materials through exploration, and adventuring to occupy other continents and territories. Players are also able to grow their towns through acquired materials as well as participate in and enjoy PvP (Player vs. Player) gameplay with other players.

In addition, the automatic battle function makes it easy for anyone to engage, and users can collect a variety of in-game goods through exploration and mining. Characters, equipment, and items acquired in the game can be issued as NFTs, and then be used to mine with the Defi system called 'GameFi,' allowing for open NFT transactions between users. Covenant Child plans to issue and operate based on two types of virtual currency: 'COVN,' a governance coin, and 'CHLD,' a utility coin.

Chan Han, CEO of The Game Changer Limited, said, "Since the early development of Covenant Child, we’ve been constantly considering how to properly integrate a game method and the blockchain ecosystem from a long-term perspective. We wanted to create a game where players can be recognized for their fair value of participation. The decentralized game service method pursued by Covenant Child will separate from the centralized game service environment that has been unilaterally operated by game companies, so players can directly participate and decide on the game’s services and development direction.

Players will also be able to receive fair value for their in-game play. We believe that this direction will create an environment where game companies can develop by focusing on the essence of the game, in other words, the 'fun,' without worrying about profits and costs. We will be able to become a new pioneer of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) market through the systematic decentralization service that will be provided after the launch of Covenant Child."

Website: https://covenantchild.io/


Name: Haplay
Organization: Covenant Child by The Game Changer Limited
Phone: +82-10-4647-0508

